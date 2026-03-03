Previous
Enough of Winter by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1720

Enough of Winter

Amid all our snow (we still have a lot) and despite our cold temperatures, some daffodil shoots are popping up in a little patch where the sun is shining brightly. Did someone say "spring"?
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV ace
It is great seeing the daffodils starting to come up… glad you had some sunshine!
March 4th, 2026  
