Previous
Photo 1720
Enough of Winter
Amid all our snow (we still have a lot) and despite our cold temperatures, some daffodil shoots are popping up in a little patch where the sun is shining brightly. Did someone say "spring"?
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1720
photos
66
followers
24
following
471% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
2nd March 2026 4:13pm
Tags
winter
,
daffodils
,
shoots
KV
ace
It is great seeing the daffodils starting to come up… glad you had some sunshine!
March 4th, 2026
