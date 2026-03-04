Previous
Sun Worshipper by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1721

Sun Worshipper

A gloriously sunny day with mild(er) temperatures. We could all be forgiven for thinking that spring was almost upon us.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV ace
Stellar focus and gorgeous shot of this little cutie! Nice detail in the highlights too.
March 4th, 2026  
