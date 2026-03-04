Sign up
Previous
Photo 1721
Sun Worshipper
A gloriously sunny day with mild(er) temperatures. We could all be forgiven for thinking that spring was almost upon us.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1721
photos
66
followers
24
following
471% complete
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th March 2026 3:52pm
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
sparrow
KV
ace
Stellar focus and gorgeous shot of this little cutie! Nice detail in the highlights too.
March 4th, 2026
