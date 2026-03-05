Sign up
Previous
Photo 1722
80 in 10!!!
A very sad time started yesterday with the cutting down of trees on the property behind the back lane for- you guessed it- a condo (even though the market has crashed).
A friend commented that the blue spruce (among other victims) took 80 years to grow and it was felled in 10 minutes!
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1722
photos
66
followers
24
following
471% complete
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
removal
,
cutting down
KV
ace
Such a sad story… we see so much land clearing in our area of Georgia and most of it is to build new homes, apartments, stores, etc. Nice detail in the tree stump… perfect title and excellent storytelling images and description.
March 5th, 2026
narayani
ace
🤬
March 5th, 2026
