80 in 10!!! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1722

80 in 10!!!

A very sad time started yesterday with the cutting down of trees on the property behind the back lane for- you guessed it- a condo (even though the market has crashed).

A friend commented that the blue spruce (among other victims) took 80 years to grow and it was felled in 10 minutes!
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

KV ace
Such a sad story… we see so much land clearing in our area of Georgia and most of it is to build new homes, apartments, stores, etc. Nice detail in the tree stump… perfect title and excellent storytelling images and description.
March 5th, 2026  
narayani ace
🤬
March 5th, 2026  
