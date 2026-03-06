Sign up
Previous
Photo 1723
Grey Can Be Nice
A grey squirrel on a grey day- grey can be nice (on a squirrel :-)
6th March 2026
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1723
photos
66
followers
24
following
472% complete
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th March 2026 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
,
grey
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Grey with the hint of gold in the tail ! A lovely shot - in such a cold looking scape !
March 6th, 2026
narayani
ace
I’m rather partial to grey ☺️ lovely capture. It does look cold!
March 6th, 2026
