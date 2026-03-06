Previous
Grey Can Be Nice by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1723

Grey Can Be Nice

A grey squirrel on a grey day- grey can be nice (on a squirrel :-)
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Grey with the hint of gold in the tail ! A lovely shot - in such a cold looking scape !
March 6th, 2026  
narayani ace
I’m rather partial to grey ☺️ lovely capture. It does look cold!
March 6th, 2026  
