Previous
Seize the Moment! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1726

Seize the Moment!

Sunny with a clear blue sky and 18 C!!! (64F). We are being spoiled until later this week, when all this will change. Seize the moment!
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
472% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact