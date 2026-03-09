Sign up
Photo 1726
Seize the Moment!
Sunny with a clear blue sky and 18 C!!! (64F). We are being spoiled until later this week, when all this will change. Seize the moment!
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1726
photos
66
followers
24
following
365
Canon EOS M5
9th March 2026 3:04pm
winter
bird
robin
