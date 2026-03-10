Previous
That Look! by 365projectorgheatherb
That Look!

Another spring-like day, and the cardinals are mating like crazy! This is the female. The male was nearby (where she is looking). But Dorothy @illinilass, you are right: it's really hard to capture them together.
Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
I live in Toronto, Canada.
narayani ace
Great capture
March 10th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great shot ! She wanted to be alone to join her beau
March 10th, 2026  
