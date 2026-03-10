Sign up
Photo 1727
That Look!
Another spring-like day, and the cardinals are mating like crazy! This is the female. The male was nearby (where she is looking). But Dorothy
@illinilass
, you are right: it's really hard to capture them together.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
10th March 2026 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
cardinal
narayani
ace
Great capture
March 10th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great shot ! She wanted to be alone to join her beau
March 10th, 2026
