Previous
Photo 1728
Understatement
My life today with online tech support to fix a computer crash. A big headache! No need to comment, friends. We have all been there, I'm sure.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1728
photos
66
followers
24
following
473% complete
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
11th March 2026 6:21pm
Tags
winter
,
crash
,
computer
KV
ace
Aaaarrrrrrrggggghhhhhhh! I feel your pain. Prayers for healing power!
March 12th, 2026
Heather
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, KV! I do appreciate how the tech people take control remotely :-)
March 12th, 2026
