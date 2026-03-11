Previous
Understatement by 365projectorgheatherb
My life today with online tech support to fix a computer crash. A big headache! No need to comment, friends. We have all been there, I'm sure.
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV ace
Aaaarrrrrrrggggghhhhhhh! I feel your pain. Prayers for healing power!
March 12th, 2026  
Heather ace
@kvphoto Thank you, KV! I do appreciate how the tech people take control remotely :-)
March 12th, 2026  
