Day's End

Catching the last glows of the sun on a coldish and windy day.



Thank you for your expressions of empathy regarding my computer woes. I am now having to view and comment on your photos with my phone for the next couple of days (I'm not very good at this) while my computer is being wiped clean and set up again (I'm sure there is a tech word for this process) because of an app I had tried to download, which turned out to be corrupt. Yuck! I hate the stress of it all, but in the big picture of life this is small potatoes, I tell myself😀

