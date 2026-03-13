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Previous
Photo 1730
Enough Already!
A snowy day today!!! Enough already! Let's move on to Spring!
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1730
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66
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24
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473% complete
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Photo Details
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3
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1
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2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
13th March 2026 3:29pm
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snow
,
winter
,
trees
,
pedestrian
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , no ! not again Heather! but you have made the most of capturing the snow blown and clinging to the rough texture of the tree trunk and branches ! A nice pop of pink as the lady passes by ! fav
March 13th, 2026
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