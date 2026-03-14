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Previous
Photo 1731
Endings and Beginnings
Tulip shoots breaking through the snow and frozen ground. A very welcome sight after a long, cold, and snowy winter.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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365
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SM-G996W
Taken
14th March 2026 3:07pm
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tulip shoots
KV
ace
Brave tulips! Love this Heather... hope you got your laptop up and running again!
March 14th, 2026
Heather
ace
@kvphoto
Thanks, KV. As for my laptop, I ended up having to take it into the shop so that the techs could work on it on site. Sigh! They had to wipe everything off and reload because of a corrupt app I had tried to download (not that I was trying for a corrupt one 😀 ) Anyhow, I can pick up my laptop tomorrow. Lesson learned! Thanks for asking.
March 14th, 2026
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