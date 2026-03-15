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Giving Warmth by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1732

Giving Warmth

Hydrangea giving warmth (to the eye, anyhow) on a cold and windy day.

I retrieved my newly-set up laptop today- glad that nightmare is over!
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and fragile looking in a lovely light ! A lovely macro shot Heather . Fav
Pleas that your nightmare time over your laptop is over and now ready to go again !
March 15th, 2026  
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