Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1732
Giving Warmth
Hydrangea giving warmth (to the eye, anyhow) on a cold and windy day.
I retrieved my newly-set up laptop today- glad that nightmare is over!
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1732
photos
66
followers
24
following
474% complete
View this month »
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
15th March 2026 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
macro
,
hydrangea
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and fragile looking in a lovely light ! A lovely macro shot Heather . Fav
Pleas that your nightmare time over your laptop is over and now ready to go again !
March 15th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Pleas that your nightmare time over your laptop is over and now ready to go again !