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Previous
Photo 1733
Peek-A-Boo
A male House Finch, popping out of the spruce tree long enough to flash his red amid the green. Mostly, I have been hearing the Finches but not seeing them.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
16th March 2026 12:23pm
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winter
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house finch
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw how sweet! well spotted and captured amongst all the spruce tree .
March 16th, 2026
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