Previous
Peek-A-Boo by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1733

Peek-A-Boo

A male House Finch, popping out of the spruce tree long enough to flash his red amid the green. Mostly, I have been hearing the Finches but not seeing them.

16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
474% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw how sweet! well spotted and captured amongst all the spruce tree .
March 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact