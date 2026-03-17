Previous
A Rerun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1734

A Rerun

We have seen this movie before. Please, can we move on! (Snow last night and bitterly cold today: feeling like minus 15C (5F) with the wind chill).

I also cross paths with this professional dog walker from time to time. He actually has five charges, but the fifth one is hidden in front. They are different sizes but all the same colour!
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Sorry you're still being buffeted with winter weather! Nice photo, though! ☺️
March 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact