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Previous
Photo 1734
A Rerun
We have seen this movie before. Please, can we move on! (Snow last night and bitterly cold today: feeling like minus 15C (5F) with the wind chill).
I also cross paths with this professional dog walker from time to time. He actually has five charges, but the fifth one is hidden in front. They are different sizes but all the same colour!
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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365
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SM-G996W
Taken
17th March 2026 11:49am
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snow
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dog walker
Barb
ace
Sorry you're still being buffeted with winter weather! Nice photo, though! ☺️
March 17th, 2026
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