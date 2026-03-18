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Previous
Photo 1735
A Musical Score
A milkweed pod and its loopy vines looking like a musical score to me somehow.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
18th March 2026 5:56pm
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winter
,
lines
,
vines
,
milkweed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , Yes , I can see it !! What a wonderful find and well noticed ! Superb focus and dof. A beautifully well balanced composition Heather ! fav
March 19th, 2026
Heather
ace
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl. I never noticed this before. How photography opens our eyes! :-)
March 19th, 2026
narayani
ace
What a gorgeous image!
March 19th, 2026
Lesley
ace
I see what you mean. There is much beauty there.
March 19th, 2026
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