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A Musical Score by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1735

A Musical Score

A milkweed pod and its loopy vines looking like a musical score to me somehow.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , Yes , I can see it !! What a wonderful find and well noticed ! Superb focus and dof. A beautifully well balanced composition Heather ! fav
March 19th, 2026  
Heather ace
@beryl Thank you, Beryl. I never noticed this before. How photography opens our eyes! :-)
March 19th, 2026  
narayani ace
What a gorgeous image!
March 19th, 2026  
Lesley ace
I see what you mean. There is much beauty there.
March 19th, 2026  
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