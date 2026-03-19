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A Balancing Act by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1736

A Balancing Act

Not bad- balancing on the rail. I couldn't do that :-)
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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narayani ace
They’re so cute!
March 20th, 2026  
Jo Worboys
I think the bushy tail is helping! I couldn't balance either Heather
March 20th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha - with always such a humble and innocent pose !! The balancing act doesn't seem to be my forte even on terra-firma these days - so no hopes on a rail !! Great shot Heather ! fav
March 20th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I loved gymnastics, but not the balance beam. Nice capture of the balancing squirrel.
March 20th, 2026  
Julie Ryan ace
Looks like he's sitting on a bench
March 20th, 2026  
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