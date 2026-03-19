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Previous
Photo 1736
A Balancing Act
Not bad- balancing on the rail. I couldn't do that :-)
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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5
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5
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3
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
19th March 2026 5:38pm
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squirrel
,
winter
,
grey
narayani
ace
They’re so cute!
March 20th, 2026
Jo Worboys
I think the bushy tail is helping! I couldn't balance either Heather
March 20th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha - with always such a humble and innocent pose !! The balancing act doesn't seem to be my forte even on terra-firma these days - so no hopes on a rail !! Great shot Heather ! fav
March 20th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I loved gymnastics, but not the balance beam. Nice capture of the balancing squirrel.
March 20th, 2026
Julie Ryan
ace
Looks like he's sitting on a bench
March 20th, 2026
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