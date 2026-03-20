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Great Things in Small Packages by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1737

Great Things in Small Packages

I found some itsy-bitsy quince buds to celebrate astronomical spring today!
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Beryl Lloyd ace
So pink and new like a new born baby ! So good to see nature coming alive as we embrace Spring . Lovely shot , great focus - fav
March 20th, 2026  
Heather ace
@beryl Thank you, Beryl. I visit this quince bush every spring. The blooms are a lovey salmon pink when they are fully open. (I hope you are feeling a little better today. An aching body is no fun.)
March 20th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. Beautiful sign of spring finally coming. We skipped spring altogether and leaped right into summer with 90 deg F.
March 20th, 2026  
Jo Worboys
A ruby sign well spotted Heather , a great close up.Spring is coming
March 21st, 2026  
Heather ace
@shutterbug49 Oh Debbie! That's awful! I did think of you today as I read an article about the heat wave hitting the south-west US. Yikes!
March 21st, 2026  
narayani ace
Lovely closeup
March 21st, 2026  
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