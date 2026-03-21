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Previous
Photo 1738
An Easier Time of It
Foraging made easier now that the snow is gone- you go, Mr. Squirrel!
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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365
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Canon EOS R50
Taken
21st March 2026 6:19pm
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