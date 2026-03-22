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Previous
Photo 1739
Not Snow!
A welcome white- not snow!- as the quaking aspens begin to leaf!
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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5
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4
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4
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
22nd March 2026 3:44pm
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spring
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aspen
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what lovely signs of spring
March 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh so lovely - Spring is certainly in the air - great find , capture and focus with great dof ! fav
March 22nd, 2026
Heather
ace
@koalagardens
@beryl
Thank you Katrina and Beryl. These trees are early ones, but we are definitely moving in the right direction :-)
March 22nd, 2026
Barb
ace
Oh? Not pussywillows? Lovely closeup!
March 22nd, 2026
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