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Not Snow! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1739

Not Snow!

A welcome white- not snow!- as the quaking aspens begin to leaf!
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what lovely signs of spring
March 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so lovely - Spring is certainly in the air - great find , capture and focus with great dof ! fav
March 22nd, 2026  
Heather ace
@koalagardens @beryl Thank you Katrina and Beryl. These trees are early ones, but we are definitely moving in the right direction :-)
March 22nd, 2026  
Barb ace
Oh? Not pussywillows? Lovely closeup!
March 22nd, 2026  
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