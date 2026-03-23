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Previous
Photo 1740
Classic Signs of Spring
A robin on a budding tree, classic signs of Spring even on a dark day with snow flurries no less!
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
23rd March 2026 5:10pm
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bird
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spring
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robin
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buds
narayani
ace
Lovely
March 23rd, 2026
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