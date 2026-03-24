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Shades of Red by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1741

Shades of Red

A male cardinal on the subdued end of reds. Most male cardinals are a *brilliant* red in the spring, but sometimes they look like this because of a late summer molt (thanks to Google for this tidbit of info :-)
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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