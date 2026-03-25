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In Hot Pursuit by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1742

In Hot Pursuit

A male cardinal (in a moment of stillness) in hot pursuit of *two* females. I wasn't fast enough to capture all the commotion and wings a-flutter, but it was quite the sight! Another sign of spring.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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