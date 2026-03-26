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Serenity by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1743

Serenity

One of the female cardinals being pursued by the male yesterday, and the chosen one (or the one that didn't get away :-) I love her pose and expression: she says "serenity" to me.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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narayani ace
Lovely capture
March 26th, 2026  
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