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Previous
Photo 1743
Serenity
One of the female cardinals being pursued by the male yesterday, and the chosen one (or the one that didn't get away :-) I love her pose and expression: she says "serenity" to me.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
25th March 2026 3:34pm
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bird
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spring
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cardinal
narayani
ace
Lovely capture
March 26th, 2026
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