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Previous
Photo 1744
Spring Red
One more shot of this male cardinal with his brilliant red plumage, meant to attract a mate in spring. This guy was definitely working at it! (See my post two days ago.)
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Heather
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@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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3
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
25th March 2026 3:33pm
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red
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Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely photo with fabulous colours
March 27th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
You've had a lovely series of bird pictures over the last few days. I've been occupied with other things and not commenting as much so hadn't seen them all up till now but it was nice to take them all in one after the other. Seems like you are living in the middle of a love triangle or at least a love competition.
March 27th, 2026
narayani
ace
Wow! Stunning
March 27th, 2026
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