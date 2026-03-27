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Spring Red by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1744

Spring Red

One more shot of this male cardinal with his brilliant red plumage, meant to attract a mate in spring. This guy was definitely working at it! (See my post two days ago.)


27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely photo with fabulous colours
March 27th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
You've had a lovely series of bird pictures over the last few days. I've been occupied with other things and not commenting as much so hadn't seen them all up till now but it was nice to take them all in one after the other. Seems like you are living in the middle of a love triangle or at least a love competition.
March 27th, 2026  
narayani ace
Wow! Stunning
March 27th, 2026  
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