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Previous
Photo 1746
Let Spring Begin!
Snowdrops! My first sighting of the season! Spring is now underway!
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
29th March 2026 5:48pm
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flowers
,
spring
,
snowdrops
Dorothy
ace
Officially Spring 😊
March 29th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
I hope Mother Earth is listening to you! Beautiful DOF.
March 30th, 2026
wendy frost
Gorgeous capture snowdrops are in my top ten flowers.
March 30th, 2026
Heather
ace
@wendyfrost
Thank you, Wendy! I never really thought about my top ten flowers, but yes, snowdrops would be on the list for sure! It is so uplifting to see them after a long winter!
March 30th, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
March 30th, 2026
narayani
ace
How gorgeous!
March 30th, 2026
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