Previous
Hidden but Heard by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1747

Hidden but Heard

A male cardinal hidden (more or less) in a stand of cedar trees, but his mating call could be heard far and wide. I don't know if he got any takers, though.

Temperatures hit 21C (69.8F) today! Outrightly hot!
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
478% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo Worboys
Excellent shot Heather just enough space to capture him. Fav
March 30th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What super selective focus and capture of this beauty, and great eye light! fav,
Wow Heather - this weather is so unpredictable isn't it - We've had a sunny day but cold winds today ! - deceiving when looking out through the window !
March 30th, 2026  
KV ace
Super focus! Fav! The male cardinals have been chasing each other and the females like crazy in our yard... they are quite active right now.
March 30th, 2026  
narayani ace
Such a vibrant red
March 30th, 2026  
Heather ace
@kvphoto Thanks, KV! And yes, mating is happening big-time these days. A few days ago, I witnessed a male chasing after *two* females- one eventually won (or lost, depending on your take :-)
March 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact