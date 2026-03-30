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Photo 1747
Hidden but Heard
A male cardinal hidden (more or less) in a stand of cedar trees, but his mating call could be heard far and wide. I don't know if he got any takers, though.
Temperatures hit 21C (69.8F) today! Outrightly hot!
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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5
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3
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365
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Canon EOS R50
Taken
30th March 2026 4:01pm
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Jo Worboys
Excellent shot Heather just enough space to capture him. Fav
March 30th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What super selective focus and capture of this beauty, and great eye light! fav,
Wow Heather - this weather is so unpredictable isn't it - We've had a sunny day but cold winds today ! - deceiving when looking out through the window !
March 30th, 2026
KV
ace
Super focus! Fav! The male cardinals have been chasing each other and the females like crazy in our yard... they are quite active right now.
March 30th, 2026
narayani
ace
Such a vibrant red
March 30th, 2026
Heather
ace
@kvphoto
Thanks, KV! And yes, mating is happening big-time these days. A few days ago, I witnessed a male chasing after *two* females- one eventually won (or lost, depending on your take :-)
March 30th, 2026
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Wow Heather - this weather is so unpredictable isn't it - We've had a sunny day but cold winds today ! - deceiving when looking out through the window !