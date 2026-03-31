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Previous
Photo 1748
Spring's Arrival
Snowdrops drenched by the intermittent thunderstorms we have been having. I love how they herald the arrival of Spring!
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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1
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1
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
31st March 2026 12:30pm
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flowers
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spring
,
snowdrops
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful pure and innocent looking ! Brave little souls to show their heads - Hope Spring is on its way now ! fav
March 31st, 2026
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