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Previous
Photo 1754
An Easter Bonnet
A black squirrel sporting its red tail for Easter (and for everyday occasions as well :-)
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
6th April 2026 1:36pm
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squirrel
,
spring
,
tail
narayani
ace
Cute!
April 7th, 2026
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