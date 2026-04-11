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Previous
Photo 1759
Nature's Way
Crocuses! Nature once again has brought spring to end the winter- what a welcome sight!
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
5
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
11th April 2026 5:11pm
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flowers
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spring
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crocus
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , how gorgeous ! Such a lovely striped crocus - lovling the sunlight ! fav
April 11th, 2026
KWind
ace
Great close up!
April 12th, 2026
KV
ace
Lovely color and composition.
April 12th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Glorious
April 12th, 2026
narayani
ace
So lovely! The light, colour and detail.
April 12th, 2026
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