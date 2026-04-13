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Previous
Photo 1761
Spring Blue
Scilla- I love this spring arrival (because it's pretty and because it really marks the start of spring!)
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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5
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
13th April 2026 1:46pm
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blue
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flowers
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spring
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dof
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scilla
Jo Worboys
A wonderful shade of blue, they do look quite delicate Heather.
April 13th, 2026
Heather
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
Hi Jo. Yes, they are quite delicate. And that blue is amazing- they can colour a whole hillside (I haven't managed a shot to show this- yet :-)
April 13th, 2026
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