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A Rare Gathering by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1762

A Rare Gathering

A bee with a *blue* pollen basket as it gathers pollen from the scilla (blue pollen- I never knew about this before. Another 365 learning moment :-)

"The pollen is described as steel-blue, electric blue, or navy blue. It is a very rare pollen color...."
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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