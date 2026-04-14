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Previous
Photo 1762
A Rare Gathering
A bee with a *blue* pollen basket as it gathers pollen from the scilla (blue pollen- I never knew about this before. Another 365 learning moment :-)
"The pollen is described as steel-blue, electric blue, or navy blue. It is a very rare pollen color...."
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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365
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Canon EOS R50
Taken
14th April 2026 4:11pm
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