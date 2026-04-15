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Previous
Photo 1763
Blue Pollen- What Else!
Another capture of a bee with its *blue* pollen sac(s) as it gathers pollen from the scilla. I find this blue pollen just amazing!
"The pollen itself is a dark, steel-blue color. When bees gather it, they mix it with nectar to form pellets, resulting in bright blue pollen sacs (or loads) on their hind legs."
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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3
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
15th April 2026 6:02pm
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blue
,
flower
,
bee
,
spring
,
scilla
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The wonder of nature ! and a lovely shot of the bee with its blue pollen sacks !
April 16th, 2026
narayani
ace
Me too! Fabulous capture 💙
April 16th, 2026
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