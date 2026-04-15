Previous
Blue Pollen- What Else! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1763

Blue Pollen- What Else!

Another capture of a bee with its *blue* pollen sac(s) as it gathers pollen from the scilla. I find this blue pollen just amazing!

"The pollen itself is a dark, steel-blue color. When bees gather it, they mix it with nectar to form pellets, resulting in bright blue pollen sacs (or loads) on their hind legs."
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
483% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
The wonder of nature ! and a lovely shot of the bee with its blue pollen sacks !
April 16th, 2026  
narayani ace
Me too! Fabulous capture 💙
April 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact