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Forsythia! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1764

Forsythia!

The forsythia is out! Roll on spring!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details

KV ace
Love the water droplets… nice refraction.
April 17th, 2026  
narayani ace
Wonderful image
April 17th, 2026  
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