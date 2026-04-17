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A Dusty Job by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1765

A Dusty Job

One more shot of a bee covered in the blue pollen of the scilla (since the scilla will soon be gone). A special discovery this Spring!
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Blue legs again ! a lovely shot of the bee on the scilla- fav
April 17th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fav!
April 17th, 2026  
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