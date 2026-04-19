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Draped in Yellow by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1767

Draped in Yellow

Even a humble House Sparrow looks lovely draped in yellow! Forsythia is blooming everywhere now!
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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