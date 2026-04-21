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Previous
Photo 1769
The Beginning
Dogwood leaves just beginning to unfurl
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
21st April 2026 11:54am
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leaves
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spring
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dogwood
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to see new growth - super shot !
April 21st, 2026
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