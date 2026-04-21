Previous
The Beginning by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1769

The Beginning

Dogwood leaves just beginning to unfurl
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
484% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see new growth - super shot !
April 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact