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Photo 1772
Any Day Now
A robin glowing in the sun. Any day now, the leaves will burst on the scene.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
19th April 2026 2:40pm
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bird
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spring
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robin
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buds
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