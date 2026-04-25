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Previous
Photo 1773
Timing is Everything
The quince is about to bloom! I love it when it overlaps with the forsythia. I hope it blooms before the forsythia flowers are done. Timing is a little tight this spring.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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365
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Canon EOS R50
Taken
25th April 2026 5:45pm
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