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Timing is Everything by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1773

Timing is Everything

The quince is about to bloom! I love it when it overlaps with the forsythia. I hope it blooms before the forsythia flowers are done. Timing is a little tight this spring.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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