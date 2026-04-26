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Hanami made Local by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1774

Hanami made Local

Posing with the cherry blossoms (sakura), complete with traditional dress, happens even in Toronto. This young woman had two photographers and an entourage of friends handing her various props and attending to her makeup.

"'Hanami'" literally means 'flower viewing' in Japanese, referring to the traditional custom of enjoying the transient beauty of flowers, most commonly cherry blossoms (sakura)."

These particular cherry trees, located in front of the Ontario Legislative Building, were gifted to Ontario by the Japanese Consulate in 2005. There are only three trees, but they produce so many blossoms!
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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narayani ace
I thought you’d gone on a holiday! Lovely portrait.
April 26th, 2026  
Heather ace
@narayani Ha Ha! Yes, it felt like that! :-)
April 26th, 2026  
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