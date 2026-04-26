Hanami made Local

Posing with the cherry blossoms (sakura), complete with traditional dress, happens even in Toronto. This young woman had two photographers and an entourage of friends handing her various props and attending to her makeup.



"'Hanami'" literally means 'flower viewing' in Japanese, referring to the traditional custom of enjoying the transient beauty of flowers, most commonly cherry blossoms (sakura)."



These particular cherry trees, located in front of the Ontario Legislative Building, were gifted to Ontario by the Japanese Consulate in 2005. There are only three trees, but they produce so many blossoms!