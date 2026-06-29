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Previous
Photo 1838
Soaring
A red-tailed hawk soaring above the park. Its "red" tail is slightly visible in the light.
These hawks were brought to the park to keep the pigeon population under control :( the way of nature.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
29th June 2026 6:01pm
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