Do You Have a Question?

I spotted this Question Mark butterfly in the ravine today.



Note the silver-white curved line and the dot on the underside of its hindwing. If we imagine this line and dot flipped over, we can see (maybe) a question mark.



The first day of a heat dome created heatwave with scorching temperatures and jungle-like humidity. It's our turn now. I hope those of you in the UK and in Europe are seeing cooler temperatures now.