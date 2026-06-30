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Do You Have a Question? by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1839

Do You Have a Question?

I spotted this Question Mark butterfly in the ravine today.

Note the silver-white curved line and the dot on the underside of its hindwing. If we imagine this line and dot flipped over, we can see (maybe) a question mark.

The first day of a heat dome created heatwave with scorching temperatures and jungle-like humidity. It's our turn now. I hope those of you in the UK and in Europe are seeing cooler temperatures now.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Exquisite
June 30th, 2026  
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