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A Quencher by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1841

A Quencher

The public water fountain nearby was sitting dry. (Why, on such a hot day!) I pushed the button and out came the water, and within seconds the pigeons came to drink. Phew! All creatures need water in heatwaves!
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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