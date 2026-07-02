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Previous
Photo 1841
A Quencher
The public water fountain nearby was sitting dry. (Why, on such a hot day!) I pushed the button and out came the water, and within seconds the pigeons came to drink. Phew! All creatures need water in heatwaves!
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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365
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Canon EOS R50
Taken
2nd July 2026 2:59pm
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birds
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summer
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pigeons
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