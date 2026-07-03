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Previous
Photo 1842
Just a Teaser
An American Goldfinch (male, with the bright yellow) popped by as a teaser before he flew off. I think they are the prettiest little birds.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
3rd July 2026 4:16pm
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summer
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goldfinch
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