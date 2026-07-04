Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1843
Eye Spy
An American Lady butterfly feeding on the nectar of a cornflower.
New info to me: The American Lady butterfly has two eyespots on the underside of its hindwing, whereas the Painted Lady butterfly has four smaller eyespots. Today's learning moment courtesy of 365.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1843
photos
70
followers
24
following
504% complete
View this month »
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
4th July 2026 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
summer
,
american lady
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Something new to learn every day - and she is a beauty ! . A lovely capture - she certainly looks as if she is looking at the cornflower with her false "eyes ! fav
July 5th, 2026
narayani
ace
Wonderful close up
July 5th, 2026
KV
ace
Thanks for pointing out the difference between the two butterflies. I don’t think I’ve seen one of these before. Beautiful composition.
July 5th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous capture
July 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close