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Eye Spy by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1843

Eye Spy

An American Lady butterfly feeding on the nectar of a cornflower.

New info to me: The American Lady butterfly has two eyespots on the underside of its hindwing, whereas the Painted Lady butterfly has four smaller eyespots. Today's learning moment courtesy of 365.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Something new to learn every day - and she is a beauty ! . A lovely capture - she certainly looks as if she is looking at the cornflower with her false "eyes ! fav
July 5th, 2026  
narayani ace
Wonderful close up
July 5th, 2026  
KV ace
Thanks for pointing out the difference between the two butterflies. I don’t think I’ve seen one of these before. Beautiful composition.
July 5th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous capture
July 5th, 2026  
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