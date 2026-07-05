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Previous
Photo 1844
First Timer
American Lady butterfly- top (dorsal) view. This is the first time I have seen this butterfly. A wonderful discovery in the gardens tended by the Sisters at Loretto College Residence- another wonderful discovery!
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
4th July 2026 5:42pm
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butterfly
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summer
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american lady
KV
ace
Cool POV! Love this shot Heather.
July 5th, 2026
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