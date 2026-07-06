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Landing by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1845

Landing

A Monarch butterfly landed long enough for me to get a shot- finally! I'm always thrilled to spot them, as they are classified as an endangered species (and they are so beautiful).
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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narayani ace
Stunning!
July 7th, 2026  
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