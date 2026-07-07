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Good Morning by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1846

Good Morning

This male Northern Cardinal popped up from behind a hedge as I was walking to my tai chi class this morning. He was a great start to the day.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Nice capture of this cheerful looking fellow.
July 7th, 2026  
narayani ace
Fabulous!
July 7th, 2026  
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