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Previous
Photo 1846
Good Morning
This male Northern Cardinal popped up from behind a hedge as I was walking to my tai chi class this morning. He was a great start to the day.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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4
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
7th July 2026 10:03am
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red
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summer
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cardinal
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice capture of this cheerful looking fellow.
July 7th, 2026
narayani
ace
Fabulous!
July 7th, 2026
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