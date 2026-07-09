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Bridge Building by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1848

Bridge Building

I rarely post personal photos (it's safer staying behind flowers, butterflies, and birds), but here is one.

Carolyn and me with Carolyn's granddaughter, Amelia (long story) and Amelia's mother, Melanie (part of the long story).

Melanie and Amelia live in Calgary but came to Toronto for a holiday. We have not seen Melanie since her breakup with Carolyn's son, Marc (the long story again), more than 10 years ago.

Credit to Melanie for having the courage to contact us and to ask to meet. As soon as she saw us, she threw her arms around us. All tension was gone :-)

We had two lovely visits with them. This shot is taken from our rooftop. Carolyn used AI (agh!) to remove some buildings that obstructed the classic Toronto view, which we really do have ( behind other buildings :-)

Families can be messy, so kudos to the bridge builders, in this case to Melanie!
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Joanne Diochon ace
A lovely picture and a lovely background narrative. So nice to hear about people coming together when there seems to be so much in the world these days that is meant to divide.
July 9th, 2026  
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