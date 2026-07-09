Bridge Building

I rarely post personal photos (it's safer staying behind flowers, butterflies, and birds), but here is one.



Carolyn and me with Carolyn's granddaughter, Amelia (long story) and Amelia's mother, Melanie (part of the long story).



Melanie and Amelia live in Calgary but came to Toronto for a holiday. We have not seen Melanie since her breakup with Carolyn's son, Marc (the long story again), more than 10 years ago.



Credit to Melanie for having the courage to contact us and to ask to meet. As soon as she saw us, she threw her arms around us. All tension was gone :-)



We had two lovely visits with them. This shot is taken from our rooftop. Carolyn used AI (agh!) to remove some buildings that obstructed the classic Toronto view, which we really do have ( behind other buildings :-)



Families can be messy, so kudos to the bridge builders, in this case to Melanie!