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Previous
Photo 1849
Classic Beauty
A Red Admiral butterfly and a purple coneflower- another classic (and pretty) summer scene.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
10th July 2026 4:27pm
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butterfly
,
summer
,
coneflower
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful colors, details and comp. Terrific summer scene.
July 10th, 2026
Lesley
ace
Perfect capture
July 10th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very beautiful
July 10th, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
July 10th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful , and a perfect capture , it really comes alive when viewed on black ! Fav
July 10th, 2026
KV
ace
Beautiful capture.
July 10th, 2026
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