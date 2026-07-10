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Classic Beauty by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1849

Classic Beauty

A Red Admiral butterfly and a purple coneflower- another classic (and pretty) summer scene.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful colors, details and comp. Terrific summer scene.
July 10th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Perfect capture
July 10th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very beautiful
July 10th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
July 10th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful , and a perfect capture , it really comes alive when viewed on black ! Fav
July 10th, 2026  
KV ace
Beautiful capture.
July 10th, 2026  
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