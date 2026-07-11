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Summer Garden by 365projectorgheatherb
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Summer Garden

Lilies (and pink hydrangeas in the background)- just a small part of the garden at the Loretto College Residence
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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