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Come Hither by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1851

Come Hither

"Come hither, little bees," says the wild bergamot. "My nectar is a gift to you." And so they come- in large numbers!
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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